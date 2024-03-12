3,948 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,948 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BlueLinx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 68,503 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in BlueLinx by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BlueLinx by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 41,459 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.90. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.03.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

