5,500 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLFFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

