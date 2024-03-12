5,580 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.82. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $28.34.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

