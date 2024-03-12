5,786 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,786 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

