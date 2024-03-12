Abacus Group (ASX:ABG) Insider Sally Herman Purchases 10,608 Shares of Stock

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) insider Sally Herman bought 10,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$12,103.73 ($8,015.71).
Abacus Group Price Performance
Abacus Group Company Profile
Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.