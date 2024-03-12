Abacus Group (ASX:ABG) Insider Sally Herman Purchases 10,608 Shares of Stock

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) insider Sally Herman bought 10,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$12,103.73 ($8,015.71).

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

