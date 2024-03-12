Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 126,460 Shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Free Report) by 109.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,460 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.49% of Nauticus Robotics worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KITT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 2.7 %

KITT opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.03.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

