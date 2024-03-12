Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181,380 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEO

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.