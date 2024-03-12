Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $1.82 Million in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Tecnoglass at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

