Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.33% of Saul Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 111.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Saul Centers Price Performance
Shares of BFS stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $41.04.
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.
