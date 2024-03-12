Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 850,000 Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 1.17% of Gracell Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $744.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

