Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 270,000 Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Acelyrin worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,096,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acelyrin by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,488 shares in the last quarter. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,400,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,674,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Insider Activity at Acelyrin

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Acelyrin Stock Up 11.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

SLRN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLRN

About Acelyrin

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.