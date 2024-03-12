Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.51. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 2,734,374 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACET has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $172.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

