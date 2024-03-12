Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,093 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after buying an additional 3,748,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $36,589,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sunrun by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,860,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after buying an additional 1,147,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $67,072.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $67,072.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,870 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

