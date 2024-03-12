Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,463 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,160,000 after purchasing an additional 527,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,431,000 after purchasing an additional 449,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,311,000 after purchasing an additional 316,740 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 442,718 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

