Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

