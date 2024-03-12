Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $470,000 Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after purchasing an additional 225,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,525 shares of company stock worth $22,993,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.13.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE H opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

