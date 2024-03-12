Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $482,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 70,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.58. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

