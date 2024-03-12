Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $657,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 57,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

