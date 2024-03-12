Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $564,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AIT opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.