Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider George A. Eldridge Sells 3,433 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $86,683.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $685.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.18. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVTE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

