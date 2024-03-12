AEye (LIDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. AEye has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AEye by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AEye by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AEye by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 664,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AEye by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 520,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

