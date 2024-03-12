AEye (LIDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. AEye has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of AEye

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AEye by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AEye by 77.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AEye by 508.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AEye by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

