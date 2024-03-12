Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 67,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,367 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.0 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ADC opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

