Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,184,565 shares of company stock valued at $167,868,020 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $162.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.