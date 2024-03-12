Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,651 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

ABNB stock opened at $162.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $168.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $27,339,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,365,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,520,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,184,565 shares of company stock valued at $167,868,020 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

