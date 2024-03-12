Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Akoya Biosciences worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

AKYA opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 110.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

