Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.16).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.13.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.