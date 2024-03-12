Albemarle Co. (ALB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 1st

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
Albemarle Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
