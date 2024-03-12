Albemarle Co. (ALB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 1st

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.