Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

View Our Latest Report on ALLE

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.