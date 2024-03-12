Allianz (FRA:ALV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $235.22

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €235.22 ($258.48) and traded as high as €259.25 ($284.89). Allianz shares last traded at €258.80 ($284.40), with a volume of 710,060 shares changing hands.
Allianz Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €247.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €235.22.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
