Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ally Financial

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.