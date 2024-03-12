Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.25. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 825.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.