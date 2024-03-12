Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNOGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.25. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 825.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.