Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in 89bio by 18.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 89bio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 89bio by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

89bio Price Performance

ETNB stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

