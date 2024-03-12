Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 765,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 452,902 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 million, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

