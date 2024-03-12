Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MQT opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.