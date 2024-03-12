Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,193 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.70. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

