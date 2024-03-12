Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,992 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 270,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CFG opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

