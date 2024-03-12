Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 691 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $38.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

