Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 513,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.