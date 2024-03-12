Alps Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

