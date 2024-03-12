Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $322,000 in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Old Second Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

