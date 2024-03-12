Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $329,000 Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPOP

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.