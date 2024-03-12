Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 881 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $126.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,783. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.78.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

