Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Benchmark cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.