Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,710 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $39,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 24.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

