Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 830 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.07.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $536.04 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $543.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $497.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

