Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

