AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.23.

AltaGas Trading Up 1.3 %

AltaGas Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$29.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.33. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 58.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

