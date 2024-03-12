Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

