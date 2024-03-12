Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMRC

Ameresco Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AMRC opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.